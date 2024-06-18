Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp inviting fans for BEER and FOOTY in Mallorca for Euro 2024

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp inviting fans for BEER and FOOTY in Mallorca for Euro 2024

Jurgen Klopp has certainly been keeping busy since departing his role as Liverpool manager.

The German, who celebrated his 57th birthday on June 16, was spotted brushing up on his padel game, went to the Champions League final in order to watch his old club Borussia Dortmund and attended the record-breaking Taylor Swift concert in Anfield last week.

He then uploaded a story to his Instagram account during the Euro 2024 group stages too, wishing the Germany national team luck for the tournament they are hosting on home soil.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp inviting fans for BEER and FOOTY in Mallorca for Euro 2024by Peter Staunton

Liverpool manager Arne Slot

Liverpool close in on FIRST summer signing with £1.5m teen sensation on wayby Peter Staunton

Marc Guehi Crystal Palace

Liverpool 'closely monitoring' England star with Crystal Palace desperate to prevent exitby Ewan Ross-Murray

Klopp is certainly making use of his free time and is now expected to spend a lot more time relaxing following nine gruelling years in the Anfield hotseat.

After ending Liverpool’s long wait for a top-flight title, winning the Premier League in 2020, and winning the sixth European Cup / Champions League in the club’s history, among other honours, Klopp is entitled to a well earned rest while he plots his next move.

He will head for a long sabbatical at his Mallorca villa, despite recent links with Red Bull and Dortmund as well as the German football federation.

Beer, footy and sunshine with Kloppo

And on the Spanish sunshine island, he will soon be joined by selected football fans.

If you've ever wanted to sip a beer and watch the footy with Klopp in Mallorca, it could be your lucky day.

German outlet Bild Plus is offering its German users the chance to watch a European Championship quarter-final with Jurgen Klopp in Mallorca as part of a competition in conjunction with Erdinger.

The German beer company has been a long-standing partner of Klopp, featuring the tactician in billboard and television ads.

Jurgen Klopp Bild

Jurgen Klopp Bild

"Exclusively in BILD, Erdinger is giving away a private viewing of the European Championship quarter-finals on July 6 with Jürgen Klopp (57) in Mallorca," the copy reads.

The drinks brand will also cover flights and accommodation.

That’s about all we can see, as the content is behind a paywall and we aren’t going to spring for a subscription this time around.

Still, some lucky German fan is going to be sipping on a frothy Erdinger poolside in the sunshine with the former Liverpool manager while he goes through the finer points of the match which is unfolding.

Not a bad way to spend your summer.

Levi Colwill signing is TOO GOOD an opportunity for Liverpool to pass upby Sam McGuire

Liverpool FC Contracts Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

Liverpool transfer values REVEALED: How much are Salah, van Dijk, TAA and co really worth?by Arjun Subramanian

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

Liverpool players at Copa America 2024: Every Reds star at this year's tournamentby Alex Caple