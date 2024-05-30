Former Lionsbridge ball boy nets hat-trick 7 years later in club debut

YORKTOWN, VA (WAVY) — Kecoughtan Senior, Tre Barrett was a star for the Warriors boys varsity soccer team. 50 goals and 23 assists in 40 games made him one of the standout players in the 757.

Lionsbridge FC took note.

“He’s got a lot of ability. Obviously he’s a good finisher of the ball,” Lionsbridge Head Coach, Chris Whalley said.

When Lionsbridge offered him a spot on the team, Barrett had a choice to make. He could play for both Kecoughtan and Lionsbridge, or choose one over the other. For the sake of his health and the opportunity playing full-time for a USL 2 team presented, Tre chose to forgo his Senior soccer season, and join The Bridge.

Just to keep this in mind, Tre is still a student at Kecoughtan. With only weeks left until graduation, it’s been a busy schedule.

“I’ll be at class a few minutes late, but my grades are still good and I’m still putting in the work in the classroom. My parents are cool with it and support it, so this all works out very well,” Barrett said.

And he didn’t waste any time since beginning his pre-professional career with Lionsbridge. During his debut game, he scored a hat-trick.

“It’s been amazing. The team is extremely good. Obviously coming back from a National Final, it’s a huge jump from high school and club to here,” Barrett said.

In the American soccer system, a lot of elite level high school-aged talent will prematurely leave the high school level to pursue a club or even pro dream. Regardless, Tre wants people watching him as an example to remember the places that molded them into the success stories they’ll eventually be.

“I’ve been thinking about that a lot. I stopped playing at Kecoughtan, and that took a lot out of me. I represented that school through and through. I want to be known as a player who went against all the odds and didn’t play for a huge club. I want to show that you can do it no matter what your circumstances are,” Barrett said.

