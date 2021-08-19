Former Lions wide receiver Leonard Thompson has passed away

Some sad news to pass along for Lions fans. Former Detroit Lions offensive weapon Leonard Thompson passed away on Wednesday. Thompson was 69.

Thompson played 12 years in Detroit after being an eighth-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 1975. He played as both a running back and a wide receiver over his 175 games in the Honolulu Blue and silver. Thompson ranks fourth all-time in touchdowns in Lions franchise history with 35, and he’s in the top 15 in games played, receptions and yards from scrimmage in the team annals.

The Lions released a nice tribute to Thompson on their social media feeds:

Rest in peace, Leonard Thompson.