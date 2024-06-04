Advertisement

Former Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew arrested at Texas convenience store

jeff risdon
·1 min read

Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was arrested and faces charges stemming from an altercation in a convenience store in the Dallas area.

TMZ Sports posted surveillance video from the 7-Eleven in Texas where the incident occurred. In the clip, Pettigrew is involved in a progressively escalating discussion with police who were responding to the situation. This took place in the early AM hours over the weekend.

Pettigrew appeared to punch a display case but then raised his hands after police pulled tasers and pointed them at him. He left in handcuffs.

A first-round pick out of Oklahoma State back in 2009, Pettigrew spent all seven of his NFL years in Detroit. His best campaign came in 2011, when the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder caught 83 passes for 777 yards and five touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire