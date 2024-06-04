Former Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew arrested at Texas convenience store

Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was arrested and faces charges stemming from an altercation in a convenience store in the Dallas area.

TMZ Sports posted surveillance video from the 7-Eleven in Texas where the incident occurred. In the clip, Pettigrew is involved in a progressively escalating discussion with police who were responding to the situation. This took place in the early AM hours over the weekend.

Pettigrew appeared to punch a display case but then raised his hands after police pulled tasers and pointed them at him. He left in handcuffs.

A first-round pick out of Oklahoma State back in 2009, Pettigrew spent all seven of his NFL years in Detroit. His best campaign came in 2011, when the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder caught 83 passes for 777 yards and five touchdowns.

