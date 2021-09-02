Former Lions standout Cecil Souders dies at 100

Cecil “Cy” Souders was the NFL’s oldest living NFL alum until his death Monday at his home in Hilliard, Ohio. He was 100.

Tony Paul of The Detroit News reports Souders still was watching college football and breaking down plays into his 90s.

Souders played for the Lions from 1947-49, retiring because the NFL didn’t pay well enough to support his family, Souders’ wife, Jean, told Paul in 2019.

Souders was a star end and tackle at Ohio State, earning induction into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame, before Washington drafted him in the 25th round in 1945. His only career action came with the Lions.

He caught 15 passes for 184 yards and his only career touchdown in his first season with Detroit. Souders added two catches for 19 yards in 1948.

Souders is survived by wife Jean, daughter Sharon and grandson Randall Cohen.

