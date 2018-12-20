Former Lions receiver Titus Young released from prison

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young. was released from prison over the weekend on parole after serving 20 months of a four-year sentence.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, Young was released on Saturday from the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, Calif. He had pleaded no contest to assault charges in South Los Angeles for beating a neighbor with his fists and a metal object in January 2016.

That assault was not the only legal entanglement Young found himself in as he was self-destructing out of football. He was arrested twice in a single day in May 2013 – first for suspicion of DUI, then for trying to steal a car from an impound yard – arrested again less than a week later for burglary, assault, and resisting arrest. In all, Young accumulated over 20 criminal charges against him since 2013.

Young attributed his issues to bipolar disorder and hearing voices in diary entries he gave to the Times.

Young was a second-round pick of the Lions in 2011 and caught 81 passes for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns in his two seasons in Detroit. The Lions released Young in January 2013 after he refused to correctly line up in a Thanksgiving day game against the Packers and later blasted the team on his Twitter account. The St. Louis Rams claimed Young on waivers, where he stay lasted all of 10 days before being waived again. He has not played football since.