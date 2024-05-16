Former Lions, Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers retires from NFL

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (C) played in Super Bowl LIII in 2019 in Atlanta. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

May 16 (UPI) -- Longtime Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Thursday on Instagram.

"I truly want to thank all my fans for supporting my family and I during these 11 beautiful years," Brockers wrote on the social media platform. "I want to personally thank the Rams and Lions organizations for taking the risk on me to represent their teams.

"I want to also thank my teammates and coaches for making me the player I was. This game is a beautiful game because it has aspects of life throughout, and this is the time where I have to be comfortable being uncomfortable and truly master this thing we call life."

Brockers, 33, did not play last season. He spent his final two seasons, in 2021 and 2022, with the Lions. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft spent his first nine seasons with the Rams.

The St. Louis Rams picked defensive lineman Michael Brockers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Brockers, a former LSU star, logged 451 total tackles, 64 quarterback hits, 52 tackles for a loss, 29 sacks, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 160 career appearances.

He was a member of the Rams' 2018 team, which went 13-3 in the 2019-20 regular season before losing to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (R) spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

The Rams traded Brockers to the Lions in 2021. He signed a three-year contract that off-season, but was released after the 2023 campaign.