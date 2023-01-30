Former Lions QB Kellen Moore is the Chargers new offensive coordinator

Former Lions backup quarterback Kellen Moore is on the move on the NFL’s coaching carousel. Moore will be the new offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The move was widely reported on Monday after speculation over the weekend. Moore has been the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for the last four seasons and has been with the Cowboys organization since retiring as a player following the 2017 season.

Related

Kellen Moore earns praise from Jason Garrett for his coaching role in Dallas

Moore was in Detroit from 2012-2014 as Matthew Stafford’s primary backup. He was popular with fans from his epic collegiate career at Boise State. He replaces former Lions OC Joe Lombardi with the Chargers. Lombardi was canned after an underachieving offensive performance and early payoff exit.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire