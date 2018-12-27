Former Lions player reveals Matt Patricia often late to team meetings originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's first season as head coach of the Detroit Lions has been a disappointment, to say the least.

Not only have the Lions failed to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC, Patricia has been making headlines off the field.

One of those headlines was NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reporting in September that Lions veterans were unhappy with some of Patricia's rules. Well, according to an ex-Lions player, one common NFL rule that Patricia himself doesn't seem to follow is punctuality. Here's what that unnamed player recently told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press:

Patricia's lack of punctuality also has been an issue in team meetings this year, where one former player said the coach was consistently late during his months with the Lions. The player, who spoke to the Free Press via text message, was granted anonymity so as to avoid reprisal from other coaches or teams in the league.

Birkett also noted Patricia often has been late to media press conferences, too.

The Lions are 5-10 at the bottom of the NFC North entering Week 17's regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Detroit has lost seven of its last nine games after a 3-3 start to the campaign.

The highlight of Patricia's first season probably is a 26-10 win over his former Patriots squad on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 3.

If the Lions lose to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, they'll finish four games worse than they did last season. Would that be bad enough for Patricia to lose his job after only one season? He recently told reporters he's "pretty confident" about returning.

