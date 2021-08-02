Former Lions, Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock retires

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Jake Rudock has retired from the NFL after five seasons in the league.

Rudock was drafted out of the University of Michigan in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft but failed to beat out Dan Orlovsky for the backup quarterback role and was waived before the regular season began.

He then found himself bouncing between the practice squad and active roster from 2016 to 2018. In 2017, he competed once again for the backup role against rookie Brad Kaaya and ultimately won the job after a very heated training camp and preseason. That same season, Rudock appeared in three games, where he completed three of five passes for 24 yards and threw one interception.

Following his time in Detroit, Rudock spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

At Michigan, he took the pre-med track, majoring in microbiology. Now that he is retired from football, a career in medicine may be the next chapter in Rudock’s life.