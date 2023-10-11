Former Lions LB Larry Foote respects his old team as the Bucs’ defensive coordinator

The name Larry Foote should ring a bell for Lions fans. The longtime NFL linebacker, a Detroit native and Michigan grad, spent the 2009 season with the Lions. He led Jim Schwartz’s first Lions team in tackles before moving back to Pittsburgh and the Steelers, where he spent 11 of his 13 seasons.

Foote is now the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That makes him the man charged with trying to stop the Lions offensive attack directed by Ben Johnson. In a press conference earlier this week, Foote admitted it’s going to be a challenge for his Bucs defense, which ranks eighth in points and 11th in yards allowed.

“That offense is high-powered,” Foote said of Detroit. “The guys have got to buy in, and you’ve got to win your one-on-one matchups.”

Foote seems especially concerned about Detroit’s rushing attack. It’ ‘s with good reason; his Bucs rank dead last in run defense grade (44.4) from PFF through the first four weeks, while the Lions offense ranks 7th in rushing yards and averages 4.3 yards per carry.

“It’s going to be a big challenge because everybody knows that they’re coming in here to run the ball and that’s their identity,” Foote said. “The last time [we faced] a good running team, they won it.”

He also sees Detroit’s play-action passing game as a matchup priority. Foote was highly complimentary of Jared Goff and the Lions’ ability to sell the fakes.

“I put him in that group with [Tom] Brady and [Peyton] Manning as far as the play action,” Foote said. “They sell it. They do a good job of selling it.”

Foote is in his second season running the Tampa Bay defense, a role he shares with Kacy Rodgers. He’s been coaching defense in the league since he retired from the NFL in 2015.

Thanks to Buccaneers Wire and River Wells for the quotes!

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire