Ex-Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia makes Patriots pick on TV during 2021 NFL draft

Matt Patricia, you remember him.

The former New England Patriots assistant that became the Detroit Lions head coach, got fired, and then became an assistant head coach for the Patriots once again. Well, he's back.

The pencil-toting coach that led the Lions from 2018 to his firing in late-November of last season made an appearance in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. As a guest picker, he announced the selection of Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone.

Michigan State running back Jordon Simmons is tackled by Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Michigan Stadium.

While the pick carried little to no fanfare, it's the reaction to Patricia's arrival on draft coverage that makes things comical, or triggering for Lions fans. If you are triggered, just think of Patricia as New England's Dwight Schrute.

Matt Patricia: Assistant 𝙩𝙤 the head coach pic.twitter.com/pqO9ktJQIh — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!



Matt Patricia: Patriots Assistant 𝑇𝑂 the head coach. @theofficetv pic.twitter.com/hIeHOoJJhG — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 1, 2021

