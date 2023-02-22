Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is done trying to get another HC job

Since the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell after the 2017 season, the former head coach has interviewed for at least six other head coaching positions. Even though he guided the Lions to a 36-28 record in his tenure, and also guided the Colts to an overall winning record and a Super Bowl appearance prior to that, Caldwell has not been able to land another NFL head coaching gig.

Now that Caldwell has joined the Carolina Panthers as a senior assistant to new head coach Frank Reich, the 68-year-old is done chasing those jobs.

“Right now, the only job that I’m concerned about is the job I do here, right here and now,” Caldwell said via David Newton of ESPN. “I’m not worried about the future or anything else. I don’t plan on being a head coach from this point forward.”

Caldwell interviewed for openings with the Panthers this offseason and the Jaguars and Texans in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire