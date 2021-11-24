Former Lions Golden Tate and Kevin Strong sign with Titans practice squad

The Tennessee Titans have signed two former Detroit Lions players on Tuesday as part of a flurry of roster moves. Wide receiver Golden Tate and defensive lineman Kevin Strong both joined the Titans’ practice squad.

Tate was not only a fan favorite in Detroit, but also has the seventh-most receiving yards and fifth-most receptions in team history. The Tennessee native joined the Lions as a free agent in 2014 and was a major contributor on offense up until 2018 when he was traded to Philadelphia.

Tate had 416 receptions for 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns as a Lion and also served as a punt returner and backup running back.

After playing for the Eagles and Giants, Tate failed to sign with another team until now. Hopefully, he can find a career revival with the Titans.

Strong signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has spent a majority of his career there either on the practice squad or injured reserve. He was well-liked by coaches in Matt Patricia’s staff and made the 53-man roster as a rookie. Strong played in a total of 15 games for Detroit and recorded 23 tackles and a sack.

Another former Lions player was involved in the Titans’ transactions as well, as running back Adrian Peterson was waived from the active roster.