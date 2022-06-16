Former Lions GM Bob Quinn promoted inside the Browns organization

File this under “keeping tabs on former Lions”…

Former Detroit GM Bob Quinn is one of many internal promotions the Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday in their front office. Quinn is the Browns new senior personnel/coaching assistant for the Browns under GM Andrew Berry after serving as a vaguely-defined special assistant in the 2021 season. His new role will focus more specifically on the coaching staff.

Quinn was the Lions GM from 2016 through 2020, when he was fired with five games remaining and the team spiraling into darkness. The Lions went 32-47-1 under Quinn, a tenure that included a 9-7 record in each of the first two seasons.

