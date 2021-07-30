Former Lions GM Bob Quinn hired by Browns front office

Friday morning’s Detroit Lions training camp practice became secondary news. Just as the payers began drills on the practice fields, news broke that former Lions Gm Bob Quinn has been hired by the Cleveland Browns.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Quinn will serve as a Senior Consultant in the Browns’ football operations department under GM Andrew Berry.

Quinn, along with handpicked head coach Matt Patricia, was fired last November after four-plus seasons in charge of making all the decisions for the Lions. The team went 32-47-1 under his reign.

The Browns already have a vast front office assembled by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and Berry, who is in his second season as the team’s GM. Berry’s predecessor, John Dorsey, now works for the Lions in the same capacity that Quinn will serve in Cleveland.