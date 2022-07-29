Former Lions DB William White has passed away from ALS

Some sad news to report on a former Lions defensive stalwart. Longtime Lions safety William White has passed away from ALS, the team announced.

White was 56.

A fourth-round pick out of Ohio State in the 1988 NFL draft, White played six seasons in Detroit. He started 79 games and was a key piece of Detroit’s defensive heyday under head coach Wayne Fontes. White logged 450 total tackles and 13 INTs, including five in the 1990 season that also included a memorable pick-six.

White would go on to play five more NFL seasons after being traded by the Lions to the Chiefs.

The Lions welcomed White back to Ford Field as part of the Pride of the Lions celebration last season. Coach Dan Campbell said some nice words about White prior to Friday’s practice session.

As someone who has lost a brother-in-law to ALS, my heart goes out to White’s friends and Lions family.

