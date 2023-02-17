Former Lions DB coach Aubrey Pleasant is on the move again

Former Detroit Lions cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant has landed a new job. Pleasant is joining the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports.

Pleasant will serve in the same role in Los Angeles that he held in Detroit from 2021 through the first few games of 2022. Pleasant was dismissed after the Lions’ Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. At the time, Detroit was dead last in QB Rating allowed and yards per attempt allowed, among many putrid defensive statistics that ranked at the very bottom of the league.

Detroit’s defense radically improved almost immediately following Pleasant’s removal. It coincided with the healthy return of DL John Cominsky and starting CB Jerry Jacobs, among other influences as well.

The Rams will be Pleasant’s third team in six months. Following his firing in Detroit, Pleasant latched on with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant coach.

More Coaching Search!

Report: Lions DL coach Todd Wash leaving for the Panthers

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire