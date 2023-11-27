Former Lions coach Duce Staley among those fired in Carolina

Head coach Frank Reich wasn’t the only authority figure shown the door in Carolina. The Panthers organization also axed an assistant coach who was on Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit in 2022.

Panthers assistant head coach Duce Staley was fired with Reich. Staley held that role in 2021-2022 with the Lions, while also serving as Detroit’s running backs coach. He left the Lions this past offseason to take a position with Carolina that was closer to his ailing mother. Scottie Montgomery took over that role in Detroit under Campbell.

Carolina also fired Josh McCown midway through his first season as the Panthers’ QB coach. McCown played for the Lions in 2006 among his many stops in the NFL.

As of now, defensive line coach Todd Wash remains employed by the Panthers. Like Staley, Wash also left Detroit for Carolina this past offseason. Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell also remains as a senior offensive assistant to help interim head coach Chris Tabor.

