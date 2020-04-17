Apparently Darius Slay isn't the only player who had problems with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Former Lions safety Glover Quin, who is good friends with Slay, said Wednesday that Patricia's attitude, among other things, was a problem in the locker room.

"We were changing the perception for the Detroit Lions, and then all of sudden Matt Patricia comes in and feels like, I gotta change the whole culture," said Quin, according to Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket. "And we're like, 'You don't have to change the culture. The culture is good. They just maybe want you to get us over the hump.'

"Coach Patricia came in and tore it all down and a lot of the guys didn't really want to buy into what he was teaching because of the way he presented it. His attitude, his persona, his arrogance, things like that made people not really want to buy into it. That was the disconnect."

It's rather odd that Patricia apparently has caused a rift in the Lions' locker room, considering he never had any issues in New England that we know of.

Maybe Quin just wanted to support his former teammate, but it certainly sounds like he wasn't on the best of terms with Patricia. Slay unloaded on Patricia last month after being traded by the Lions, saying he lost all respect for him as a person due to multiple incidents.

Quin has also claimed in the past that Patricia's "Patriots attitude" has caused Detroit to regress over the years. So, what does that tell you?

Are the Lions just not used to being strictly coached... or is Patricia really that arrogant?

Whatever the case may be, he's definitely on the hot seat heading into the 2020 campaign after coaching the Lions to an abysmal 9-22-1 record since signing on as head coach in 2018.

Former Lion Glover Quin rips Matt Patricia, calls him 'arrogant' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston