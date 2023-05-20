Former Liberty pass-rusher Stephen Sings V commits to Auburn

Hugh Freeze is reuniting with one of his former players at a position of need. Former Liberty defensive end Stephen Sings V announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday on Twitter.

Sings spent the last three seasons at Liberty where he made 48 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and 7.0 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder is expected to play at both defensive end and jack linebacker for Auburn.

A three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle, he picked the Flames over Auburn, Missouri, Oregon and more.

He is the 9th defensive transfer to commit to Auburn this offseason and the 19th player overall as Freeze works to overhaul the roster after Auburn went 11-14 over the past two seasons.

Sings is the fifth addition Auburn has made at the jack linebacker spot this offseason. He joins transfers Elijah McAllister (Vanderbilt) and Jalen McLeod (App State) as well as true freshmen Keldric Faulk and Brenton Williams.

More Football!

Elite OT Daniel Calhouts sets official visit to Auburn Transfer target Isaac Ukwu picks SEC rival over Auburn Auburn is 'high on the list' for in-state safety Red Morgan Brian Battie listed among top SEC running backs according to College Sports Wire

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire