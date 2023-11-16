Former Lena-Winslow, Byron linemen now helping to drive Iowa Hawkeyes' offense

Gennings Dunker, the former Lena-Winslow star lineman, and Tyler Elsbury, a former Byron standout up front, are both helping to drive the 8-2 Iowa Hawkeyes' offense this season.

In doing so, they've helped push the Hawkeyes into position to battle for a Big Ten Conference title. And they're keeping an eye on their old high school teams as well. Those are the last two teams from the Rockford area still alive in the IHSA playoffs.

"It's been pretty exciting, I must say," said Dunker, the sophomore who has started all 10 games this season at right tackle. "I'm just trying to do my job and keep this offense rolling... And keep an eye on my old team from Le-Win."

Dunker rotated in at guard some last season for the Hawkeyes, but has settled in at tackle this year. Elsbury was also rotating in and out at guard last year until he hyperextended his knee and turned into a utility lineman. This year, he was a backup at multiple spots on the line until he got the call to replace injured center Logan Jones the past two games.

He's been solid filling in and was selected as the Iowa Lineman of the Week last week after the Hawkeyes crushed Rutgers 22-0. Iowa rushed for 179 yards, and the line did not allow a sack on the day as well.

The Hawkeyes host the University of Illinois for Senior Day at 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, and while Jones is expected back at center, both Dunker and Elsbury are both ready to continue helping Iowa roll through the season.

"Sure I want to be playing every Saturday, but I'm getting a ton of work all week in practice, and I'm staying motivated, and staying ready all the time," Elsbury said. "I'm having fun with it."

They are watching Le-Win, Byron closely

Dunker has two little brothers on Le-Win's football team that has soared into the Class 1A state semifinals this year: Gage, the star senior running back who leads the entire area with 2,264 yards rushing and 40 touchdowns, and Gannon Dunker, who has moved into the starting left tackle spot as a freshman already. Gage just surpassed 4,000 yards rushing last week with Gannon blocking for him.

"I talk to em both quite a bit, and I just keep telling them to keep it rolling, and just keep getting better," Gennings said. "These guys here are my extended family, but (Gage and Gannon) are my real family. I have to keep an eye on them."

As for Elsbury, he doesn't have any siblings on the team, but he says a lot of those guys are still his "brothers." He was the team's guest speaker the night before Byron's first playoff game, which happened to be during Iowa's bye week.

"I just tried to give them some words of encouragement, you know, get them fired up to go after it," Elsbury said. "I take a lot of pride in being from Byron. And it's just pretty cool to watch these guys take it to the next level."

Iowa, which moved up to No. 16 in the latest version of the College Football Playoff Rankings, is the Big Ten West front-runner and could be looking at a Big Ten Championship Game appearance, as well as a possible return to the Jan. 1 (2024) Citrus Bowl this postseason.

If the Hawkeyes can beat the Fighting Illini this weekend, they will lock up a spot in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 2.

