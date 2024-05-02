Former Lee standout Malik Langham invited to Saints’ minicamp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Malik Langham graduated from Lee High School and originally took his talents on the gridiron to Florida, transferred to Vanderbilt, and finished his collegiate career with the Purdue Boilermakers.

Now he’s beginning his post-college journey and his first stop is the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp that Langham was invited to.

Langham is a young man who began his football career in North Alabama and he’s now proving to the younger generation that any dream you have can become a possibility if you work hard and believe in yourself.

“I’m just representing that anything is possible here,” Langham said. “I know there’s a lot of basketball players that come from North Alabama but people can make it for football too so just realizing that anything you set your mind to you can achieve it.”

“I think he’s living proof that if you set your mind to it you can accomplish your goals,” Langham’s agent Tyler Mann said. “Put your head down, go to work, don’t worry about social media or what other people think, and just do what you’re supposed to do and good things will happen and he’s living proof of it.”

The Saints are hosting their minicamp May 10-12.

