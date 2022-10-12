Former LB Ryan Shazier on how can Steelers turnaround their season
Former LB Ryan Shazier wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses how the Pittsburgh Steelers turnaround their season.
Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after historic game vs. Seahawks:
Giants punter and Scotland native Jamie Gillan remained in London and did not travel back with the team in order to resolve a passport issue.
After playing on Thursday in Week Five, the Broncos have even more extra time to prepare for the Chargers in Week Six with the two teams squaring off on Monday night. And though quarterback Russell Wilson received some treatment on his throwing shoulder over the long weekend, it shouldn’t affect his availability for Week Six. [more]
Looking at Sunday's Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 NFL odds, lines and trends. Here's what you need to know.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Here are 3 trades the Patriots should consider making before the November 1 deadline.
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Here are the Commanders players we're be watching Thursday evening against the Bears.
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]