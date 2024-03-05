Former LASA head football coach Derrick Lewis hired at Manor New Tech

Derrick Lewis has been named head football coach at athletic coordinator at Manor New Tech. A former NFL football player who spent his career with three teams, he was head football coach last year at the Liberal Arts and Science Academy.

Former NFL player Derrick Lewis has been hired as head football coach and athletic coordinator at Manor New Tech, the district announced Monday.

Lewis, 48, previously coached locally at the Liberal Arts and Science Academy and at Del Valle High. He will replace Quincy Williams, who recently resigned.

"My mission as a coach has been to develop the most well-rounded athletes in central Texas." Lewis said. "That mission has led me to Manor New Tech. This path was paved by the student-athletes, administrators, and parents who trusted me, allowed me to develop their skill sets, saw my vision and supported me. This honor will not be taken lightly."

Lewis, born in New Orleans, has been a football player, coach and administrator his entire adult life. He began his journey as a wide receiver at San Diego State University before playing five seasons in the NFL with three teams — New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Houston. He also spent two years in the Arena Football League with the Austin Wranglers, breaking the team record for single-season receptions and was instrumental in the team's first-ever playoff berth.

More: Lake Travis player at center of peanut controversy transfers

"Derrick's rich experience in football, both as a player and coach, along with his dedication to the development of our student-athletes, positions him as a remarkable asset to our athletic program," Manor school district athletic director Anthony Swain said.

Lewis will be introduced to the community with a meet-and-greet gathering at 5 p.m. March 20 at Manor Tech's multi-purpose facility.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: A standout at San Diego State, Lewis also played for Austin Wranglers