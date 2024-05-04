Former Lakers Player Darius Morris Dead at 33

Originally appeared on E! Online

The NBA community has lost one of its own.

Darius Morris, a former Los Angeles Lakers point guard who also played with several other teams in the league about a decade ago, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 33 years old.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the athlete's family said in a statement to TMZ Sports May 4. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The cause of Morris' death was not revealed. E! News has reached out to a rep for Morris and has not heard back.

The Los Angeles-born basketball player played with the University of Michigan's Wolverines before being drafted by the Lakers in 2011. He spent two seasons with the team, playing alongside NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in plane crash in 2020.

In 2013, Morris was reassigned to NBA G League team the Los Angeles D-Fenders. In 2014, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers as well as the Memphis Grizzlies on short-term contracts. He then joined the San Antonio Spurs and later, the Portland Trail Blazers before they waived him that October. Two months later, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets, playing with the team until mid-2015.

After leaving the NBA, Morris spent time on other NBA G League teams, including the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and also was a player on teams in foreign leagues, such as the Chinese Basketball Association's Guangdong Southern Tigers and most recently, the French LNB Pro A's BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque in 2020.

Former Michigan coach John Beilein shared a tribute to Morris following news of his death.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine Darius Morris," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "In 2010-11 Darius was our starting pt gd. He was a leader in that program changing 21 win season that laid the foundation for Michigan's next decade of success. RIP DMo and condolences to the Morris family."

