Former Lakers guard is reportedly on the brink of losing over $75 million in a brutal free agency

Dennis Schroder's free agency gamble did not pay off. Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down an $80 million extension from the Lakers last season.

Schroder is still a free agent and was reportedly offered a $5.9 million contract by the Celtics.

Schroder's bet on himself didn't pay off, and he may have to take a big discount this season.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

NBA point guard Dennis Schroder is finding out the hard way what a free agency gamble looks like it when it goes wrong.

The 27-year-old guard remains unsigned over a week into NBA free agency, with many teams having already spent what money they had available.

During the 2020-21 NBA season, Schroder turned down a four-year extension from the Los Angeles Lakers worth over $80 million, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on a podcast that he had been told the extension was worth $84 million.

The Athletic had reported that Schroder sought a deal that would pay him $20 million annually.

Now Schroder looks set up to take a huge loss. NBA reporter Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Boston Celtics have offered Schroder a one-year contract worth $5.9 million. Schroder is reportedly pushing for a two-year deal worth $9.5 million, which is the full mid-level exception, a free agency mechanism for teams without cap space.

Making matters worse, NBA reporter Marc Stein had said on a podcast that Schroder viewed himself as a $100 million player.

Schroder may have turned down the extension from the Lakers for reasons beyond just money - perhaps he wanted to play elsewhere. Perhaps he felt the Lakers might just use him as a trade chip, as they did with the rest of their roster this offseason in acquiring Russell Westbrook.

But Schroder's gamble on himself did not play out well. After a career-best season in Oklahoma City in 2019-20, Schroder didn't reach that level of play with the Lakers. While he had strong moments, his shooting percentages dropped in LA. Schroder also missed time down the stretch by entering the league's health and safety protocols, as the team was making a playoff push. They ended up finishing 7th in the West and facing the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Story continues

Dennis Schroder had a poor postseason. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis ailing from injuries in the playoffs, Schroder averaged 14 points on 40% shooting, 30% from three in the postseason - all decreases from the regular season. In Games 5 and 6 of the Lakers' first-round loss to the Suns, Schroder was flat, averaging 10 points on 26% shooting.

Such a performance may have left a bad impression for teams seeking point guards in free agency. There were several strong point guards on the market this offseason and several teams in need of lead ball-handlers - none went for Schroder.

The Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry. The Chicago Bulls acquired Lonzo Ball. The New York Knicks acquired Kemba Walker. The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Devonte Graham.

Teams with cap space and needs at point guard simply didn't open the coffers for Schroder.

With so few openings (and so little money) available around the NBA, Schroder's best course of action may be to take less money for a team with playoff aspirations and gamble on himself once again. Playing an effective role on a contender could help some teams change their perception of Schroder, and it could set him up to make back some of the money he's lost out on over the past year.

Read the original article on Insider