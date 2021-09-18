Former Lakers center Marc Gasol deemed a name to watch for Warriors

The Marc Gasol saga got a little more intriguing as he could be an option for another NBA team down the line.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Gasol had a relationship that became toxic by the season’s end, and it led to the franchise trading the center to the Memphis Grizzlies where he’d be bought out.

After the Grizzlies waived Gasol, reports indicated he’d go play for Girona, the team he owns in Spain. Gasol wants to be closer to family since he is from Spain, and his brother, Pau, also plays in Spain for FC Barcelona.

However, Gasol’s tenure in the NBA might not be over just yet. Anthony Slater of The Athletic says the Spaniard could be a name to watch for the Golden State Warriors:

Marc Gasol is a name to watch. He just wiggled his way away from the Lakers and, according to an ESPN report, plans to remain in Spain while sorting out the next (and perhaps last) phase of his playing career. Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors last summer — and might have done so had Thompson not ruptured his Achilles before free agency. It may never materialize, but he has the exact passing acumen and center skill set that has traditionally fit Kerr’s offense best, similar to David West and Andrew Bogut. Remember when Bogut jumped on board a title chase in March a couple of years back? If Gasol gets the midseason itch and sees a path to playing time on a Warriors team that will have Thompson back, there’s a roster spot that can be cleared. If any type of bidding war commences, the Warriors do have a taxpayer midlevel they can still offer, if they can stomach the tax bill.

Gasol would be an ideal fit for the Warriors because he’d add more solid shooting at a different position alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Warriors, if healthy, will be a playoff-caliber team, so Gasol could have a chance to play against the Lakers in games that matter the most if this actually materializes.