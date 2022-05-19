Former Laker Robert Horry doubles down on Danny Ainge towel incident

In six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, forward Robert Horry became one of the team’s most important and popular role players.

He helped give the team extra possessions on the boards, played good post defense and hit some of the biggest clutch shots in team history.

But right before he joined the Lakers, Horry was involved in an infamous incident involving a longtime rival of the Purple and Gold.

When he was a member of the Phoenix Suns in the 1996-97 season, Horry threw a towel at head coach Danny Ainge.

The Suns traded him to the Lakers shortly afterward.

Someone on Twitter asked “Big Shot Rob” an interesting question about the Ainge incident, and the forward actually admitted that he had a regret.

No just wished there was a brick in it 😂🤣.. https://t.co/vXMRTNf4lQ — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) May 18, 2022

During his playing days, most of which were spent with the Boston Celtics in the 1980s, Ainge drew the ire of Lakers fans for his relentless, annoying cheerleading when he was on the bench and his frequent whining at the referees.

Critics charged that Ainge was spoiled, self-entitled and even dirty, and one of those who felt that way was Horry himself, who played against Ainge when he was at the tail-end of his career.

List