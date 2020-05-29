Former Laker Jordan Clarkson unloads Woodland Hills home

The former Lakers guard, above, bought the Woodland Hills home in 2018 for $3.199 million. (Robert Casillas / Associated Press)

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson has made a move in the San Fernando Valley, selling his home in Woodland Hills for $3.25 million.

Clarkson, 27, purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Cape Cod-inspired house in 2018 — roughly two months after being traded by the Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers — for $3.199 million, records show.

Built in 2018, the 5,800-square-foot home features high ceilings, crisp white millwork and hardwood floors throughout. A double-island kitchen, a wine vault and a home theater are among details of note. The master suite, which has its own fireplace and a walk-in closet, opens to a terrace overlooking the backyard.

The house sits on about half an acre with a cabana, an outdoor kitchen and a saltwater swimming pool and spa.

The property hit the market in February for $3.35 million and sold after a roughly five-week escrow period, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Clarkson found himself on the move for the second time in his career last year when the Cavaliers dealt him in December to Utah in a package for Dante Exum. The combo guard was averaging 15.1 points in 63 games last year before the NBA season was put on hiatus due to the concerns over the pandemic.

He is in the final year of a four-year, $50-million extension he originally signed with the Lakers in 2016.

Zeev Perez of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Leon Chernyavsky of Empire Estates Group represented the buyer.