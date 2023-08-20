The former Laker Austin Reaves most wants to play against in FIBA World Cup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is having a good time with Team USA as it gears up for the FIBA World Cup. He has played well so far in its exhibition games as the squad has won all four of them.

On Sunday, the Americans will play their fifth and final exhibition contest versus Germany. Germany’s roster includes Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.

Schroder left the Lakers in free agency a few weeks ago to sign with the Toronto Raptors after he was a significant key in L.A.’s run to the Western Conference Finals. Reaves said Schroder is the one player he’s most looking forward to competing against as a member of Team USA.

“I definitely want to play Dennis. He’s a really good friend of mine… Definitely want to compete against him.” Austin Reaves and Team USA face Dennis Schroder and Germany tomorrow in their final friendly before the FIBA World Cup 👀pic.twitter.com/WtcxtUWM81 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2023

Schroder just finished his second stint with the Purple and Gold. He averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 assists while starting in 50 of 66 games this past season, and his defense and grit helped L.A. hold things down before it experienced its midseason turnaround.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire