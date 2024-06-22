Former La Masia defender opens up on failed Barcelona return

Alejandro Grimaldo’s decision to decision to leave La Masia in 2012 for a place in Benfica is understandable, especially considering that academy stars were not receiving as many opportunities at the time.

His search for regular game-time at the elite level saw Barcelona lose one of the best left-backs to have graduated from their academy. A return has been spoken off often but has not materialised for a plethora of reasons including the player’s contract and market value.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, former La Masia superstar Alejandro Grimaldo was quizzed on his thoughts on the current version of Barcelona and his links with the Catalan club in recent years,

Last summer, Barcelona were on the desperate lookout for a new full-back and the Bayer Leverkusen star was one of the candidates whose name was considered. Speaking about the developments and why the move did not come about, the Spaniard said,

“Well, last season my contract expired and Barcelona was always a great opportunity for me and something very attractive but perhaps Barcelona did not want to depend on me, also they had two great full-backs.”

Grimaldo won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

He then spoke on Barcelona after Xavi’s sacking and Hansi Flick’s appointment as the new manager.

“Now a new coach arrives and he will bring new things. Barcelona has gone through difficult times, especially financially in recent years, but I think they are much better now.”

“Laporta is doing a great job and I think Barcelona will return to what it was, one of the best clubs in the world and certainly in the coming years they will fight for the Champions League,” he added, giving huge praise to the side under renovation.

Later in the interview, Grimaldo was asked who his childhood idol was, to which he responded by naming club legend Lionel Messi.

Another Barcelona star whose name he took was that of Lamine Yamal as he named the 16-year-old as one of the players who surprised him the most last season.

The 28-year-old’s current contract in Germany runs out in June 2027 and a return to Barcelona appears impossible at this point. After all Hansi Flick is expected to fancy Alejandro Balde’s profile and also has Hector Fort as an able backup.

Source: Mundo Deportivo