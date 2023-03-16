Former L.A. Chargers safety Nasir Adderley announces retirement from NFL at age of 25

A promising young player has retired early from the NFL.

Former Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley, 25, announced Thursday on his verified Instagram account that he would be walking away after four seasons in the NFL. Adderley's rookie contract had just expired and he had become a free agent.

“After a period of self reflection, I have decided it’s time for me to walk away from the game of football,” Adderley wrote in the post. “Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I’m finally going to put myself first for once. My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that. Truly over-standing my purpose has given me the confidence knowing I don’t belong an employee anymore.

“My purpose involves spending more time with my loved ones, business ownership and chasing my passion of true liberation. … I believe I have yet to scratch the surface of the player I could be, but if it’s at the expense of my peace of mind then it’s no longer for me.”

Who is newly-retired safety Nasir Adderley?

Adderley is the cousin of the late Herb Adderley, a Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback who played 12 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys from 1961-72. Nasir Adderley is a Philadelphia native who starred at Delaware.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath.

Originally recruited as an offensive player, Nasir, like his cousin, was eventually moved to cornerback. Nasir Adderley started his career in the NFL as a corner, before the Chargers eventually shifted him to safety in the defensive backfield.

Nasir Adderey spent all four seasons with the Chargers after the team selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft with the No. 60 overall pick. He finishes his NFL career with 44 starts over 50 game appearances, with 232 tackles, 12 passes defended, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nasir Adderley: Former Charges safety retires from NFL at age of 25