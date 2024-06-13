Former KU sports stars compete to help children in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 16th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic will be taking place at the Lawrence Free State High School on Thursday, June 13 .

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Several University of Kansas men’s basketball alumni are expected to be in attendance. Players include current NBA players, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick of the Toronto Raptors, Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets, Devonte’ Graham of the San Antonio Spurs and several other KU men’s basketball alums.

Aside from men’s basketball, KU women’s basketball alum Kylee Kopatich is also said to be in attendance.

Former KU football players Aqib Talib and Brandon McAnderson are expected as well.

The game will benefit the families of seven different children.

The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic was created by Brian Hanni, the current “Voice of the Jayhawks” in 2009 after local youth pastor Brandon White lost his life to cancer. Since then, the event has focused on supporting families battling pediatric cancer and has raised over $1 million for families in need.

Tickets for Thursday night’s game are available in the following locations:

Topeka: Johnny`s Tavern on Fairlawn

Lawrence: 23rd Street Brewery

Prairie Village: Johnny`s Tavern at Corinth Square

Olathe: Johnny`s Tavern (K-10 and Ridgeview)

Lenexa: Jefferson`s on West 87th St.

