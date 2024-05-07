Former KU linebacker embracing underdog story after going undrafted

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football is sending a number of players pro, and two Jayhawks were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. It’s the first time Kansas has had multiple players picked since 2015, another sign of growth under Leipold.

While Dominick Puni went in the third round to the 49ers and Austin Booker in the seventh by the Bears, other ‘Hawks have a more unconventional path. That group includes linebacker Rich Miller. Miller went undrafted but is hoping to impress enough at either the Baltimore Ravens or Chicago Bears minicamps to earn a free agent contract.

“I understood that I would go, probably, undrafted,” Miller told 27 News. “I have no problem with that because… I’m a hard worker, I’ve basically been undrafted my whole life. No one ever believed in me outside of my family and my friends. I’ve basically had to outwork people.”

Miller, who was a team captain with Kansas after following Leipold to Lawrence from Buffalo, is okay with taking the hard way to achieving his pro dreams.

“Everybody dreams of getting their name called,” he said. “Everybody dreams of that cinderella story kind of thing. That’s not always the case for everybody. I have no problem with that because I feel like when you got to earn your way to the top it hits a little different. It feels different when you get there.”

Miller says he looks forward to the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, even though he just missed out on playing in it. He and quarterback Jason Bean are making plans to get back and see the next era of Kansas football in the new stadium when it’s complete.

Miller was with the Ravens last week and plans to workout for the Bears on Thursday, May 9.

