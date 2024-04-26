Former KU Jayhawks star Embiid scores 50 in NBA playoffs, says he has Bell’s palsy

Former Kansas Jayhawks center Joel Embiid, now leading the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA playoffs, says he is battling Bell’s palsy.

The 7-foot basketball star made that revelation after his team’s 125-114 victory over the New York Knicks in Thursday’s Game 3 of a first-round Eastern Conference postseason series.

Embiid didn’t seem too bothered by the Bell’s palsy, pouring in 50 points — a new career playoff high. He’s just the third 76er to score 50 or more in a playoff game, and he did it with a mere 19 shot attempts.

But about the Bell’s palsy ...

The Mayo Clinic says the condition “causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. Often, the weakness is short-term and improves over weeks. The weakness makes half of the face appear to droop. Smiles are one-sided, and the eye on the affected side is hard to close.”

Embiid told reporters Thursday night that he’s had a case of Bell’s palsy for the last week-plus. He said it began 1-2 days before Philadelphia’s play-in game against the Miami Heat, which the Sixers won.

Joel Embiid confirmed that he has had a case of Bell's palsy over the last week-plus. He said it began 1-2 days before the Play-In game against the Heat. He had migraines. It has affected the left side of his face and mouth.



Embiid: "It's been tough... It's unfortunate." pic.twitter.com/0EOPWlAGXx — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) April 26, 2024

Embiid said he has been dealing with migraines and that the palsy has affected the left side of his face. He has been seen wearing sunglasses before recent games.

There had been some speculation about why he had been wearing sunglasses and whether there was an issue with his eyes, but that was related to the Bell’s palsy — which impacts facial muscles in one-half of face. Embiid had 50 points in Game 3 victory over Knicks tonight. https://t.co/qd2WK4TpSb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 26, 2024

“It’s been tough ... It’s unfortunate. I’ve got to keep pushing,” he said.

The Sixers trail the Knicks two games to one in the playoff series. Game 4 is Saturday in Philadelphia.