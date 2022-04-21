Former KU, Iowa State men’s basketball player Tristan Enaruna makes transfer decision

Former Kansas and Iowa State forward Tristan Enaruna, who entered his name in the transfer portal on April 12, will play basketball at Cleveland State next season, Enaruna announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Cleveland State on April 5 named former Iowa State assistant coach Daniyal Robinson its head men’s basketball coach.

Enaruna, a 6-8, 200-pound senior-to-be from Almere, Netherlands, averaged 4.3 points (on 54.5% shooting) and 2.9 rebounds a game during his junior season (2021-22) at Iowa State. He started 26 of 33 games.

As a freshman in 2019-20, he averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 boards for the Jayhawks. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 boards at KU his sophomore season, electing to transfer to ISU following that season.

“See ya in The Land,” Enaruna wrote on Twitter on Wednesday in announcing his choice of Cleveland State.

After announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal, he wrote on Twitter on April 13: “Thank you #CyclONEnation for this amazing year! I feel honored to have been a part of this historic season.”

ISU went 22-13 and reached the Sweet 16 in 2021-22.

New Cleveland State coach Robinson was hired to replace Dennis Gates, who was named Missouri coach on March 22.