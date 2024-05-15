Former KU guard Kevin McCullar mulls these player comps at pre-draft NBA Combine

A lot has changed for former Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar in the past 12 months or so.

About a year ago, McCullar returned to the Jayhawks because he wasn’t certain he would be picked in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Now the 23-year-old who started his college career at Texas Tech is projected in most mock drafts as a late first-round or early second-round selection.

“It’s definitely cool,” McCullar told The Star recently. “It’s just the work that you put in trusting the process. It’s been a long journey. Nothing is promised. Just got to keep grinding and keep working.”

McCullar is in Chicago for the NBA Combine this week. He had his measurements taken Monday, logging in at 6 feet, 5.25 inches without shoes and weighing 205.5 pounds. His standing reach was 8 feet, 7 inches, his wingspan 6-9.

McCullar isn’t participating in the NBA Combine workouts and drills because he’s continuing to recover from a bone bruise in his left knee. The injury ended his super-senior season early and he wasn’t present at KU’s end-of-year banquet.

“I got a knee scope and everything structurally is good,” McCullar told the reporters at the Combine. “But yeah, I am going through the process now.”

McCullar was asked to compare himself to a current NBA player or two. He mentioned the Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams

“I feel like Williams and Jaquez are guys that came into the NBA ready to play right away,” McCullar told Matt Issa of Forbes. “They are Swiss Army knife guys. Guys that can do everything on both ends of the floor. That’s how I feel I am.”

He indicated that his extra year of college experience should be viewed as a strength.

“Those guys were both immediate impacts. I feel like I’m that right now. I’ve played in enough big games. I’m an older guy. I’m ready to come in and contribute right away.”

McCullar said he’s following closely this year’s NBA playoffs — particularly games involving the New York Knicks.

“I’ve been watching a ton of Josh Hart these playoffs,” McCullar said. “He’s affecting the game in so many different ways. He’s the guy we’re talking about, a guy who is versatile and competes on both ends of the floor. He just makes winning plays. He holds their team together.”

McCullar did his share of that during his time in Lawrence, averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Jayhawks last season and earning All-America honorable mention from The Associated Press.

The 2024 NBA Draft is set for June 27 and 28 in New York.