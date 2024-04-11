Former KU golfer Gary Woodland’s day at The Masters includes family, hole-in-one

Continuing his remarkable comeback from last September’s brain surgery, former KU golfer Gary Woodland sank a hole-in-one during Wednesday’s Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National in Georgia.

It was his first-ever hole-in-one at the event, held a day before the official start of the prestigious major golf tournament. In all, five golfers had holes-in-one Wednesday: Woodland, Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover, Sepp Straka and Luke List.

His shot on the 140-yard sixth hole landed 30 feet long and to the right of the flag. It spun back and dropped in the hole to the delight of his wife and three children who joined him on the course for the annual tourney, which was won by Rickie Fowler.

“This is my 12th time playing the par-3 (tourney). I’ve had some close calls. It was nice to see one go in. Nice to see my kids’ reaction. They were so excited,” Woodland, a 39-year-old, four-time PGA tour winner, told the media in his post-round news conference. “I will say, my son making the putt on the last hole was more exciting for me than that ball going in.”

Woodland’s son six year-old son Jax, , ended the round for his dad, taking over and knocking in a 12-foot birdie putt just off the green’s front edge on No. 9.

Letting his son participate disqualified Woodland from the individual competition (several competitors let family members take shots), but making a lasting family memory was far more important to Woodland than any possible trophy.

Gary Woodland celebrates a putt by his son, Jax, on the No. 9 green during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 10, 2024. Adam Cairns/USA TODAY NETWORK

“It was exciting. He’s thought about it all day. He’s known that was going to be his shot,” Woodland said of Jax. “He told me to hit it a lot closer than that so I was apologizing I didn’t hit it closer for him. That was so cool. Just so see his reaction, that was very special.

“He did it last year as well so he knew what to expect. I think he was more excited to shake everyone’s hand here behind the green on the last hole. For him to make the putt was everything. That’s what this is all about,” Woodland added.

His twin daughters Maddox and Lennox also enjoyed watching their dad and brother. Jax caddied for Gary during the 9-hole round.

“Obviously we’re preparing for a big week, but to come out here the day before and let your hair down a little bit, have fun with the family, that’s what it’s all about,” Woodland said. “You think about this tournament from when it ends to the following year. You’re thinking about it for so long.

“We all know what is at stake starting tomorrow. Tonight is a nice day to spend with your family.”

Jax was the person to retrieve Woodland’s hole-in-one shot from the cup. Gary Woodland coincidentally made the shot seconds after being interviewed by a TV crew. According to the Palm Beach Post, “broadcaster Sean McDonough, who had just spoken with Woodland about his return to golf from serious health issues, was emotional in the moments after Woodland’s (ace)“

Woodland shot 3-under-par for nine holes which would have placed him in a tie for second with Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston and Santiago de la Fuente had he not had an unofficial score. Winner receives a trophy with no money awarded to the competitors.

Rain and windy conditions are expected for The Masters.

“The golf course is hard enough without the weather. It’s as good as I’ve seen it, to be honest,” said Woodland, who graduated from KU in 2007. “The golf course is absolutely perfect, so hopefully some of the rain misses it. It’s firm and fast now. Absolutely perfect.

“Hopefully the weather misses a little bit. Golf is tough enough without the wind, so it’ll be a challenge, but one that everybody is going to have to face. You got to stay patient, avoid the big numbers. Everyone is going to make mistakes out here. The golf course is so demanding Like I said, it’s perfect. We’ve been prepared for it all week. We’ll be ready for it.”