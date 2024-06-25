Former KU basketball star Jalen Wilson reflects on rookie season with Brooklyn Nets

Former Kansas standout and current Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson doesn’t take the opportunity to play in the NBA for granted.

Wilson finished his rookie season in April, averaging 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while playing 15.5 minutes per game.

“I’ve just got to keep getting better,” Wilson told The Star. “There’s somebody that’s trying to get your job every day, so keep working hard.”

There was certainly an adjustment for Wilson to make as an NBA rookie.

The former All-American averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in his last season at KU. He was the team’s first option in that time, while in the NBA, he’s a role player.

As the season progressed, Wilson appeared more comfortable with his new role. The Nets thought so, too — Wilson earned a three-year contract in March. He was previously on a two-way deal.

“It was a blessing, “ he said. “It was something I worked really hard for and I’ve just got to keep working hard to reach all my goals.”

Two other Kansas players — Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar — hope to get one step closer to playing in the NBA with the 2024 NBA Draft set for June 26-27.

Furphy is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick. McCullar is projected as a late first-rounder or early second-round selection.

Furphy has steadily risen up draft boards in the last few months. When he arrived in Lawrence, he was seen as a multiyear player who could eventually become a draft pick.

Recently, he accepted an invite to the NBA green room and will attend the draft with his family.

“If I’m being honest, it really hasn’t sunk in,” Furphy told The Star on Thursday. “It doesn’t really feel real yet, that this is actually happening and it’s real. ... It’s pretty awesome. It’s definitely a crazy feeling.”

Wilson said he’s spoken with both players in recent days, and he has some advice for both.

“Just be confident and be patient,” Wilson said. “Just trust the hard work you all have put in.”

As for the next generation of Jayhawk stars hoping to play in the NBA?

“Be patient and work hard,” Wilson said. “Trust your work. It’s not going to be easy, but just grind it out and it will all be worth it.”