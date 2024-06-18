Former KU basketball guard Frank Mason III headlines Kansas Jayhawks’ TBT team

Former University of Kansas guard Frank Mason has committed to KU’s alumni team, Mass Street TBT, for this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament.

Mason will be joined for the 2024 event, which is set for July in Wichita, by fellow former Jayhawks Thomas Robinson, Jamari Traylor, Lagerald Vick, Kevin Young, Silvio De Sousa, Malik Newman and Dedric Lawson. Former KU guard Travis Releford will be the team’s general manager.

Mass Street TBT is one of the 64 teams participating in the winner-take-all tournament, which offers a top prize of $1 million.

Mason’s addition to Mass Street’s roster is significant, as he’ll be one of the younger players on the team.

“I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be playing with the Mass Street alumni this year in the regional,” Mason said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The tickets are on sale today. I’m looking forward to it, and I can’t wait to see the Jayhawk nation and all the fans. I miss you guys so much. Let’s go, let’s do it.”

Mason played four years with the Jayhawks, averaging 13 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

After playing about four seasons in the NBA, most recently in 2020-21, Mason played with SLUC Nancy Basket in France last year.

Mass Street TBT will play at Wichita’s Charles Koch Arena on July 20 at 7 p.m. against an opponent that is yet to be determined.