Former KU basketball forward Zach Clemence picks transfer destination

Former Kansas forward and 2022-23 sophomore Zach Clemence is moving out west. Clemence will transfer to UC Santa Barbara, his mom, Dusti, confirmed to The Star.

The 6-foot-10, 230 pound-native of San Antonio, Texas, entered his name in the transfer portal on March 23.

“It was very hard — very difficult,” Dusti told The Star. “He had 27-29 schools going after him very hard since (right after entering) the portal.”

Dusti says Clemence would likely play as a power forward for the Gauchos.

“They wanted a stretch-four,” Dusti said. “A guy that can shoot the ball and not just sit in the paint. It will be a good fit for him. ... He will be able to play his position and shoot the ball. Hopefully, bring in a ton of points. It’ll be a good place for him.”

Last season, Clemence averaged 5.9 minutes per game. He totaled 25 points, 25 rebounds, and six blocks. He scored a career-high 10 points with two threes in a 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Jan. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse.

The former four-star recruit played his junior and senior years at Sunrise Academy in the Wichita area. He averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a senior. He was ranked as the No. 50 overall recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemence was plagued with foot and knee injuries this past season and played sparingly.