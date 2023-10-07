A former Knight shines: Dillon Gabriel leads Oklahoma to thrilling win over Texas

While current quarterback John Rhys Plumlee prepared to make his return from injury, a former UCF football star showed out in one of college football's greatest rivalries.

Dillon Gabriel led his new team, Oklahoma, to a thrilling 34-30 win over rival Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Gabriel went 23 of 38 for 285 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds left.

The former Knights QB also ran 14 times for 113 yards and a 9-yard TD that opened the scoring.

The win moved the No. 12 Sooners to 6-0 and handed the No. 4 Longhorns their first loss of the season.

Dillon Gabriel’s numbers on that game-winning touchdown drive vs. Texas:



— 4 for 4

— 58 passing yards

— Three rushing yards

— The game-winning touchdown pass

pic.twitter.com/tHjzwrhv9o — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 7, 2023

Dillon Gabriel stats at UCF

Gabriel played three seasons at UCF from 2019-21, taking over for fellow Hawaii native McKenzie Milton. With the Knights, Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns.

Dillon Gabriel injury in 2021

His time in Orlando ended in the third game of the 2021 season when he broke his collarbone on the final play against Louisville. Gabriel decided to transfer to Oklahoma after the season.

UCF vs Oklahoma in 2023

UCF will face Gabriel and the Sooners on Oct. 22 in Norman, Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Dillon Gabriel, UCF football transfer, stars for Oklahoma vs Texas