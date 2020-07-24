Former Knicks star Allan Houston reboots New York mansion at $19.5 million

Spanning 10 bucolic acres, the gated estate centers on a 19,000-square-foot mansion with 26 rooms, a custom trophy display and an indoor cherry wood basketball court. (Realtor.com)

Former Knicks guard Allan Houston, who currently serves as the team’s assistant general manager, is once again putting his New York mansion into play. After floating the home for $16 million last year, the two-time All-Star has brought it back to market for $19.5 million, records show.

Draped in limestone, the palatial estate spans 10 acres in Conyers Farm — an affluent enclave near the New York-Connecticut border that counts Tom Cruise, Vince McMahon and Jessica Biel among its current and former residents.

Among manicured lawns, formal gardens and a scenic slice of Converse Lake, the gated property centers on an ivy-clad French Revival-style home. It features 26 rooms across 19,000 square feet, including 7 bedrooms and 10 marble-clad bathrooms.

Crown molding, hardwood floors and oversize drapes adorn the formal living spaces, which include a great room, maple-paneled library and music room under a dome ceiling. The chef's kitchen features a chandelier and a 12-foot center island.

Grand, custom-built amenities bring a similar elegance. There’s an indoor cherry wood basketball court set beneath barrel ceilings, a marble steam room, a tiered movie theater, a gym and a billiards room with a wet bar. A rounded trophy room is outfitted with custom inlaid floors depicting a basketball shooter.

Outside, a swimming pool and spa anchor the verdant setting. Elsewhere on the grounds are a conservatory, a putting green and a playground.

Houston, 49, spent three seasons with the Pistons before joining the Knicks in 1996 and helping lead the team to the NBA Finals three years later. He also won a gold medal with the men’s basketball team in Sydney’s 2000 Summer Olympics.

He listed the home for $19.5 million in 2017, records show.

Dolly Lenz of Dolly Lenz Real Estate holds the listing.