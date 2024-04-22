Former Knicks draft pick wants to ban Embiid from Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid had a few choices with regard to which team he could choose to play for in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic basketball tournament. He has citizenship for his native Cameroon, the United States, and a French passport.

Last October, he announced his intention to play for Team USA. He cited his family as a main reason behind his decision. “My son [Arthur] is American,” Embiid said. “And you add that to the fact that I’ve been here for such a long time, I feel like for the past few years this has been more every decision has been based off of family.”

At least one Frenchman has taken major issue with the decision.

Frederic Weis, a TV analyst for French league games and former member of the French national team, went off on Embiid for his decision to choose Team USA on his radio show in France.

“I consider this boy a great player as much as he is a dirty guy.,” Weis said. “I hate him for the things that he did… I find it scandalous, I find it embarrassing. I don’t care about his excuses, cause they are his words, and his words mean nothing.”

First of all… boy? You know what… Let’s leave that one alone.

This sounds a lot like Giants fans - and Tiki Barber – when Saquon Barkley decided to sign with the Eagles. Like a salty ex-boyfriend, whose girl chose the guy with the high-paying job and the Tesla.

Weis was the 15th overall pick by the Knicks back in 1999, but never played a minute in the NBA. He won a silver medal for France in the 2000 Olympic games, but he is best-known for his role in what many international basketball fans call the “Dunk of Death.”

Former NBA star, Olympian and slam dunk champion Vince Carter stole an outlet pass and headed toward the rim, guarded only by the 7-foot-2 Weis. Carter took off and dunked OVER Weis, a slam that anyone who saw it would never forget.

We aren’t certain is Weis still sees Carter in his nightmares, but he doesn’t want to see Embiid try to duplicate the feat on any of his countrymen.

Weis continued, “I would take away from him the French nationality and I would ban him from entering France. You will not play in the Olympics. You will come to the airport with Team USA and we will say: You don’t have the right to enter the territory, go to your home. You are Cameronian, you are American, you are not French, go away.”