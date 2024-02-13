Former Knick Evan Fournier excited to ‘finally be out of New York’ following trade to Pistons

Evan Fournier’s disappointing run with the Knicks finally came to an end last week, as he was shipped off alongside Quentin Grimes and others in the Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks trade with the Detroit Pistons.

After being acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, the 31-year-old topped John Starks' single-season franchise record for three-pointers made (241) during his first year in New York, but it was all downhill from there.

Fournier averaged 20 minutes of action across the first 13 games of the 2022-23 season, but he quickly fell out of the rotation and was relegated to a bench role as Tom Thibodeau looked for answers for his struggling club. He went on to appear in just 27 games, which led to him putting the organization and head coach on blast during the offseason, saying he felt he was being "held hostage" and that he hoped for more of an opportunity.

Even after a strong showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, that opportunity didn’t come, as he appeared in just three games heading into this year’s trade deadline.

With just a club option remaining on his deal, it became increasingly obvious the small forward was on his way out the door. Now that it’s official, Fournier is grateful for the change of scenery.

"I’m really excited to finally be out of New York," he told reporters at Monday’s practice. "As soon as I got traded they called me and said they’ve been trying to have me for the last couple of seasons now, so I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

While things didn't quite go as planned for either side over the four-year pact, and there was some bad blood on the way out, Thibodeau offered nothing but high praise for the disgruntled forward.

"He did a good job for us," the head coach told Newsday. "I know it wasn’t easy for him. When we signed him we felt he was a real good fit and he had a great season for us, but sometimes the strengths of your club change.

"You always have to do what's best for your team -- sometimes that means guys fall out of the rotation. It’s not about liking a guy or not liking a guy. You just have to do what’s best for your team. I have nothing but respect for him, I certainly wish him well in Detroit."



It remains to be seen if or how Fournier will fit into the rotation with the last place Pistons, but either way, the 12th-year veteran is ready and willing to help the young team in any way he can.

"I don’t know what my role is, but I’m just going to be myself and prepare as if I’m going to play. I have to get to know the guys still, but if I can help them with what I see then I’ll gladly do it."

