Former Knick Charles Oakley speaks on the Patrick Ewing - MSG scenario: 'They don't respect him'

Charles Oakley close up shot in suit

In the wake of the Patrick Ewing incident at the Garden on Thursday, one of the legend's former teammates has his back.

Charles Oakley, who also had a notorious run-in with Madison Square Garden security and owner James Dolan, said Ewing is disrespected by MSG.



“That don’t surprise me," Oakley said on Step In The Arena. "It’s a plantation over there. If you ain’t doing the work for them, they don’t respect you. That’s all I can say. Spike [Lee], Patrick, myself, other people, fans. It’s just a disrespectful situation though with him. He has a lot of notoriety, but it’s just, [they] don’t respect him."

Oakley believes the situation could escalate like it did with former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the team and banned from the NBA after private racist remarks by him were made public. The former Knick said the NBA, commissioner Adam Silver, and other owners need to step in before it "gets out of hand... like it was in L.A."

"My thing with Donald Sterling, at least it was at home, but the same person at the Garden keep doing the same thing over and over, disrespecting people because he got a lot of money."

Ewing, who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown men's basketball team, had said during a news conference Thursday that he keeps getting stopped by MSG security, and getting his passes double checked.

“I thought this was my house! They should know who the hell I am!" Ewing said about the Garden. "Is my number in the rafters of what?"

Later that day an MSG spokesperson said in a statement: "Jim and Patrick have a long-standing relationship; they spoke this afternoon and reaffirmed that. We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York. Good luck to him and his Hoyas in the Big East semi-finals.”