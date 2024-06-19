Former kicker Phil Dawson announced as the next member of Browns Legends

Until recently, there haven’t been many stretches of Cleveland Browns football that are fondly remembered. In fact, there haven’t been many players who were consistently good during that time period. But kicker Phil Dawson was among the few bright spots during those dark years of Browns football.

The team announced on Tuesday that Dawson will join the 2024 class of Browns Legends and will be honored during halftime of the Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants. Dawson officially retired from the NFL in 2019 after signing a one day with the Browns to retire as a member of the team.

All told, Dawson played 14 seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 1999 until 2012 before he left to play for San Francisco. Over his 20 seasons in the NFL, Dawson completed 83.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 97.6 percent of his extra-point attempts.

Before Dustin Hopkins, Dawson was the last kicker the Browns had who didn’t make you nervous about lining up for an important kick.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire