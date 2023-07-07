Former Keyser running back Zion Powell commits to Shepherd

Jul. 7—KEYSER, W.Va. — Former Keyser High running back Zion Powell announced his commitment to Shepherd University on Tuesday.

Powell graduated in 2020 and initially committed to Division II Bluefield State University out of high school, but later decommitted.

In his senior year at Keyser, he rushed 78 times for 661 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 8.5 yards per attempt on the ground. He also caught 21 passes for 281 yards, averaging 13.4 yards per catch with three scores.

When Powell committed to Bluefield State, he was part of the Big Blue's first recruiting class for football since 1980.

Powell reunites with his former high school teammate, linebacker Jackson Biser, who transferred from Frostburg State to Shepherd in February.

Powell joins a Rams' team coming off a 13-2 season last year. Shepherd reached the Division II semifinals, losing 44-13 to the Colorado School of the Mines.