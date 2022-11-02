Former key Notre Dame target set to take on Irish with Clemson

If you’re a Notre Dame fan that follows recruiting even somewhat closely you’re aware of the name Will Shipley. Shipley was one of the top-ranked running backs in the 2021 recruiting class and ultimately opted to play football at Clemson with Notre Dame being the maid of honor in his recruitment.

Shipley developed a close bond with a few Notre Dame recruits in the 2021 class as he and Blake Fisher were often seen talking back and forth on social media. Now Shipley is Clemson’s biggest offensive weapon as he’s produced more than double the scrimmage yards of any of his teammates.

It seemed to have been a good choice for Shipley who by all accounts seems like an easy young man to pull for. That’s not to say things didn’t work out alright for Notre Dame with running backs that cycle as Audric Estime and logan diggs have emerged as the leaders of the Irish backfield this fall.

Here is everything the former prized Notre Dame target and current Clemson star had to say about getting ready to take on the Fighting Irish.

Bigness of going to Notre Dame

“It’s a really big deal. It’s something we’ve been working towards since January. To be able to have a really big matchup against Notre Dame at their place, which I saw something coach Swinney said, it’s a place you want to play at and compete in. To have that opportunity, put a full game together, do our thing, it’s something we’ve been preparing for a long time. You mentioned sense of urgency, what will help us is that we’ve had that sense of urgency and it’s not something we apply this week because it’s Notre Dame in a big atmosphere and a big game. We’ve had that and we need to keep it up, know the game plan, know how to execute and just make plays.”

Did Notre Dame recruit him?

“A little bit. A little bit. I’m joking around. They recruited me really, really heavily. It was actually my second school behind Clemson. Definitely a little bit there. I took four or five visits, got cut out during COVID, and wasn’t able to return.”

Why did Notre Dame interest him?

“So much tradition. That’s the first word that comes to mind. Growing up watching “Rudy”. So many things that go into it. It’s a place you want to play. Watching 2020 and them storming the field and us not being able to come out victorious, it adds a little bit more. Like I said, we’ve got to keep our head down, continue to learn the game plan and prepare for a great week.”

Loved 'Rudy' as a kid

“At a young age, it was probably that and Blind Side as my two favorite movies. As I’ve grown older, I gained a little more knowledge of the movie industry, it’s kind of widened away from the football scene and football. When I was young, it was Blind Side and Rudy, 1 and 2 for sure.”

2020 adds fuel to fire

“It’s a tough one. It goes down to double overtime. At that point it can go either way. The biggest thing I took away from it was just how everybody looked and felt as they walked off the field. You see the Notre Dame fans storming and bumping into and running into them, getting in Trevor’s face. That’s the stuff that truly sticks out. Just having that in the back of your mind and adding fuel to the fire.”

Patience key vs. Notre Dame defensive front

“Really aggressive. Linebackers play really downhill. Need to come up with some good options for pass protection. When you’re talking about the defensive linemen, they are thick, stout, they look to hold their ground. Not overly athletic or trying to two-gap or get around the offensive linemen. You need to be really patient up front and when the opportunity presents itself, you got to take it. You can’t second guess yourself. When talking about the linebackers, they really do sit back on outside zone and that goes back into patience. You got to see where they are going over the top, read the defensive linemen in front of them and the third level behind them. You need to lock in on the keys this week and have a lot of patience.”

